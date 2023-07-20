Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan & specs

Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan July 2023
Nokia is set to release the 2660 Flip in the near future. The company will introduce this new Flip bar phone, a stylish addition to its lineup, bearing the name Nokia 2660 Flip. With its dual SIM slots, users can simultaneously enjoy two networks.
The Nokia 2660 Flip features a 1.0 GHz Cortex-A7 processor with the powerful Unisoc T107 (22 nm) chipset, making it a high-performance bar phone.
The device has a 2.8-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels.
The phone is available in the colours black, blue, and Red.
It comes with 48 MB of RAM and 128 MB of built-in storage.
The back of the phone includes a 0.3-megapixel camera that captures sharp images with a simple press.
The gadget is powered by a 1450 mAh Li-ion-removable battery.
Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan
Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 11,999/-
Nokia 2660 Flip specifications
|Build
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|Chipset
|Unisoc T107 (22 nm)
|Display
|Technology
|TFT LCD
|Size
|2.8 Inches
|Resolution
|240 x 320 Pixels (~143 PPI)
|Extra Features
|2ndy display: 1.77 Inches
|Memory
|Built-in
|128MB Built-in, 48MB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 32GB)
|Camera
|Main
|0.3 MP
|Features
|Video
|Front
|No Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth v4.2
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|Radio
|Wireless FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|SNS applications, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|Battery
|Capacity
|Removable 1450 mAh
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."
