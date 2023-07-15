Advertisement
Nothing Phone (2) receives an update that enhances camera, battery, and more

The Nothing Phone (2) has recently been unveiled and is set to go on sale online next week. However, lucky customers who managed to purchase the phone early from pop-up stores worldwide have received their first software update today.

The update brings significant improvements across various features of the phone.

One notable enhancement is in the camera department. The update introduces Portrait mode with 2x zoom and enables motion capture in 50 MP mode. HDR effectiveness has been optimized, resulting in better photo clarity when zooming between 4x and 10x.

Third-party apps will also benefit from improved camera quality, and video shooting experiences will be smoother with reduced lag and enhanced stabilization.

In addition to camera improvements, the update addresses battery and charging performance in extreme conditions.

Advertisement

It enhances wireless charging capabilities and ensures consistent Battery sharing functionality. Face unlocking and fingerprint sensor performance have also been enhanced.

Users will now have access to Glyph Composer in the Play Store, allowing them to create and record their own Glyph Ringtones.

The update also enables tracking Uber rides through Glyphs, adds widgets to the lock screen and Always-on-Display, and provides new wallpapers.

Other additions include a one-handed mode, reworked Nothing Machine ringtones and notification sounds from Phone (1), and the ability to add frequently used Quick Settings tiles to the home or lock screens.

The software update is delivered over the air and weighs 105 MB. Once customers receive their Nothing Phone (2), the update will be waiting for them to enhance their smartphone experience.

