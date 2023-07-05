Nothing Phone (2), set to launch on July 11, has revealed an official glimpse of its back design in two colours: white and grey. While the overall design appears largely unchanged at first glance, the device boasts an updated Glyph Interface.

Renowned tech influencer MKBHD offered an exclusive preview of the Nothing Phone 2’s new back design. Unlike its predecessor, the top and sides of the back now seamlessly curve into the frame, presenting a distinctive alteration.

Noteworthy improvements can be found in the phone’s LED features. Phone (2) showcases 11 segmented LED strips, a considerable upgrade from the 5 units found in the original Nothing Phone (1).

Additionally, the updated Glyph Interface incorporates 33 LED lighting zones, providing users with enhanced control over the LEDs with more precision.

One of the novel functionalities of the Nothing Phone (2) is volume control via the Glyph Interface. Users can conveniently monitor the volume level through the LED indicators on the back.

Similarly, the Glyph timer displays the remaining time within the LED strip. Moreover, Nothing has introduced Essential Notifications, wherein specific apps are assigned to the top right LED, which remains lit until the notification is cleared.

Furthermore, Nothing plans to collaborate with third-party app developers to explore the potential of the new Glyph Interface, unlocking further possibilities and innovative features for users to enjoy.