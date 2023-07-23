Official teaser confirms that the Galaxy Z Flip5 folds flat

Samsung’s Chinese competitors have been producing foldable smartphones that can fully close flat.

Samsung‘s Chinese competitors have been producing foldable smartphones that can fully close flat, and many have been eager for Samsung to catch up. Finally, after several months of speculation, it seems the wait will be over next week.

Samsung‘s Indian division posted a teaser on Twitter for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip5, set to be revealed at the Unpacked event on July 26. The teaser clearly showcases the phone’s flat-folding feature, with no visible gap when closed.

Now, we can all feel relieved as the teaser confirms that the Galaxy Z Flip5 indeed folds flat. The teaser showcases a cryptic symbol formed by folding multiple Flip5s at different angles. Samsung India’s Twitter account contains more symbols, and the company is encouraging users to suggest meanings for them.

As you may already know, the July 26 event will not only feature the Flip5 but also the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Watch6 series, and Galaxy Tab S9 family.

