One Plus 8 Price in Pakistan & Special Features

  • It is available smartphone with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display.
  • It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.
  • Long-lasting battery: 4,300mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support.
The OnePlus 8 is currently available in the market and comes equipped with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with an Octa-core CPU and Adreno 650 GPU, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

It also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The device runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10 and is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging. Other features of the OnePlus 8 include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G support, and dual stereo speakers.

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,099/-

OnePlus 8 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
UIOxygenOS 11
Dimensions160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm
Weight180 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, Polar Silver
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DISPLAYTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesAuto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 22 min (advertised)

