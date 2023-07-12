One Plus 8 Price in Pakistan & Special Features

It is available smartphone with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display.

It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

Long-lasting battery: 4,300mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support.

Advertisement

The OnePlus 8 is currently available in the market and comes equipped with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with an Octa-core CPU and Adreno 650 GPU, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

It also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The device runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10 and is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging. Other features of the OnePlus 8 include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G support, and dual stereo speakers.

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,099/-

Advertisement

OnePlus 8 specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11) UI OxygenOS 11 Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm Weight 180 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, Polar Silver FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 DISPLAY Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 22 min ( advertised )

Also Read OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features The OnePlus 11 Pro has a storage capacity of 128 or 256...