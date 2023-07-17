Advertisement
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023
  • The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED, 120 Hz display.
  • The smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
  • The device includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
OnePlus, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has unveiled its highly anticipated OnePlus 10 Pro, which aims to deliver a premium smartphone experience with top-of-the-line features.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a large and vibrant 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels, providing stunning visuals and vibrant colors. It offers a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shields the display screen.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset, guaranteeing lightning-fast performance and seamless multitasking capabilities.

The device includes 12GB of fastest RAM and 256GB of internal storage, allowing users to store their files, photos, and videos conveniently.

The camera system of the OnePlus 10 Pro is a highlight, featuring a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear. It comprises a 108 MP primary sensor. On the front, there is a 32 MP selfie camera housed within a small punch-hole cutout, ensuring sharp and vibrant selfies.

The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T fast charging, ensuring quick and efficient recharging.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 169,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm
Weight200 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVolcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Panda White (Extreme Edition)
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyLTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, Auto,HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 80W, 1-100% in 32 min, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

