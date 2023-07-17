OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan July 2023
OnePlus, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has unveiled its highly anticipated OnePlus 10 Pro, which aims to deliver a premium smartphone experience with top-of-the-line features.
The OnePlus 10 Pro has a large and vibrant 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels, providing stunning visuals and vibrant colors. It offers a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shields the display screen.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset, guaranteeing lightning-fast performance and seamless multitasking capabilities.
The device includes 12GB of fastest RAM and 256GB of internal storage, allowing users to store their files, photos, and videos conveniently.
The camera system of the OnePlus 10 Pro is a highlight, featuring a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear. It comprises a 108 MP primary sensor. On the front, there is a 32 MP selfie camera housed within a small punch-hole cutout, ensuring sharp and vibrant selfies.
The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T fast charging, ensuring quick and efficient recharging.
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 169,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|200 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Panda White (Extreme Edition)
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, Auto,HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 80W, 1-100% in 32 min, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery
