OnePlus 10 Ultra price in Pakistan July 2023

OnePlus is developing a flagship smartphone called the OnePlus 10 Ultra, which will be released soon as part of its 10th series.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Adreno 660.

It comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The smartphone includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The OnePlus 10 Ultra features a triple-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The phone has an Oxygen OS operating system based on Android 12 and a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

OnePlus 10 Ultra price in Pakistan

OnePlus 10 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 175,000/-

OnePlus 10 Ultra specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Oxygen OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.84 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology Quad HD+ AMOLED capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP, LED Flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

