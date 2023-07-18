OnePlus 10 Ultra price in Pakistan July 2023

OnePlus 8T Price in Pakistan July 2023
OnePlus 8T price in Pakistan and specifications. The OnePlus 8T features 8GB...
OnePlus is developing a flagship smartphone called the OnePlus 10 Ultra, which will be released soon as part of its 10th series.
The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Adreno 660.
It comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.
The smartphone includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.
The OnePlus 10 Ultra features a triple-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.
The phone has an Oxygen OS operating system based on Android 12 and a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
OnePlus 10 Ultra price in Pakistan
OnePlus 10 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 175,000/-
OnePlus 10 Ultra specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Oxygen OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.84 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|Quad HD+ AMOLED capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.