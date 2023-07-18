Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
OnePlus 10 Ultra price in Pakistan July 2023

OnePlus 10 Ultra price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
OnePlus 10 Ultra price in Pakistan July 2023

OnePlus 10 Ultra

Advertisement

OnePlus is developing a flagship smartphone called the OnePlus 10 Ultra, which will be released soon as part of its 10th series.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Adreno 660.

It comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The smartphone includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The OnePlus 10 Ultra features a triple-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

Advertisement

The phone has an Oxygen OS operating system based on Android 12 and a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Also Read

OnePlus 8T Price in Pakistan July 2023
OnePlus 8T Price in Pakistan July 2023

OnePlus 8T price in Pakistan and specifications. The OnePlus 8T features 8GB...

OnePlus 10 Ultra price in Pakistan

OnePlus 10 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 175,000/-

OnePlus 10 Ultra specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOxygen OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.84 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyQuad HD+ AMOLED capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story