OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & detailed
The OnePlus 11 Pro will be available soon on the market with impressive features.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch touchscreen and a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels.

The display has Corning Gorilla Glass VI protection and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The 11 Pro includes 8 or 12 or 16 GB of RAM. The OnePlus Pro has a built-in storage capacity of 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.0 GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called Adreno.

The device features a triple camera on the rear, and the operating system is Android 13.

The phone has a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 100 W.

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 173,999/-

OnePlus 11 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOxygenOS 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack; other colors
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno
DisplayTechnologyLTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 32 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 48 MP, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, (wide), Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

