OnePlus 12 smartphone set for launch in December 2023 in China

OnePlus is gearing up for the release of its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12. According to reliable tipsters, the Chinese market can expect the launch in December 2023, followed by a global release in early 2024.

OnePlus 12 specifications (expected)

Insiders have provided some insight into the specifications of the OnePlus 12. The device is rumored to support impressive fast charging capabilities, with 150W wired and 50W wireless charging.

It is also expected to sport a 2K curved OLED display, featuring a centrally positioned punch-hole selfie camera and thin bezels.

The design, as depicted in recent renders, appears to be similar to its predecessor, with a slim, glossy black body and the iconic sandstone finish.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 12 is speculated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, promising enhanced performance and power efficiency.

The device is also anticipated to feature a periscope lens and an improved imaging sensor, further enhancing its camera capabilities.

In addition to the OnePlus 12, OnePlus is reportedly working on its first-ever foldable phone, dubbed the OnePlus Open. Initially rumored for an early August release, recent information suggests an end-of-August announcement instead.

As the official launch date draws nearer, more details about the OnePlus 12 are expected to surface, giving consumers a clearer idea of what to anticipate from this eagerly awaited device.