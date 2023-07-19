OnePlus 12 to feature a huge battery, revealed in specs leak

The OnePlus 12 is rumored to launch in December, and recent leaks have revealed its major specifications.

The phone has a 32 MP selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 12 will have a 5,400 mAh battery with 100 W of fast wired charging support.

Advertisement

Recently, there were rumors about the OnePlus 12 launching in December, and now a new leak has revealed its major specifications. Although it’s an incremental upgrade from the OnePlus 11, some notable improvements include a larger battery capacity and the inclusion of the first-ever periscope telephoto camera on a OnePlus device.

Based on reliable sources, the OnePlus 12 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, set to be revealed in October. The phone will also come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 12‘s rear triple camera setup includes a 50 MP main, a 50 MP ultrawide, and a 64 MP periscope telephoto lens. However, the rumor suggests that the periscope telephoto may only offer 3x optical zoom, which seems unusual since we’ve seen 5x and 10x periscopes in other devices. As with any rumor, it’s best to approach this information with a considerable degree of caution.

Also Read New Realme C53 revealed, featuring a 108MP camera The New Realme C53 brings significant changes, especially in the camera and...

Moving on to other features, the OnePlus 12 will have a 32 MP selfie camera and will run on OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14. The phone will retain the alert slider and include an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Advertisement

The OnePlus 12 will come with a massive 5,400 mAh battery, supporting both 100W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging. Additionally, the phone will include a charger in the box. With these impressive features, it seems like the OnePlus 12 will be a strong contender in the upcoming year.