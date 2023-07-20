OnePlus 12 to launch globally in January 2024

The OnePlus 12 smartphone is set to launch globally in January 2024, as tipster Max Jambor corroborated the earlier rumors. Now, he reveals the global launch will take place in January 2024, not February.

According to leaked renders, the OnePlus 12 will showcase a sleek design. Under the hood, it is rumored to house the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Running on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, users can anticipate a smooth and up-to-date operating system.

The smartphone will flaunt a 6.7″ QHD+ LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display, with an integrated fingerprint reader for added security.

In terms of photography, the OnePlus 12 is said to feature a quad-camera setup, including a 50 MP primary lens, a 50 MP ultrawide lens, a 64 MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 32 MP selfie shooter.

The device is powered by a 5,400 mAh battery with 100 W wired and 50 W wireless charging support.