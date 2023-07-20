OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023
The Vivo S1 Pro has a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display. The...
The much-awaited OnePlus 8 smartphone, which is known for its powerful performance and sleek design, has been unveiled, and tech enthusiasts across the country are eager to get their hands on this flagship device.
The OnePlus 8 has a stunning 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, delivering vibrant colors and an immersive viewing experience.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (7 nm+) octa-core processor, which ensures seamless multitasking and lag-free gaming, making it an attractive choice for mobile gamers and power users alike.
The device’s camera setup is equally impressive, featuring a triple-lens system with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. With these capabilities, users can capture high-quality photos and videos in various settings, from scenic landscapes to up-close details.
OnePlus devices are also renowned for their fast charging capabilities, and the OnePlus 8 is no exception. Equipped with Warp Charge 65, the smartphone can charge up to 70% in just 20 minutes, allowing users to spend less time tethered to a charger and more time using their device on the go.
OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,099.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
|UI
|OxygenOS 11
|Dimensions
|160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm
|Weight
|180 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, Polar Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.55 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 22 min (advertised)
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.