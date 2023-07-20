OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan July 2023

The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED, 90 Hz display.

The much-awaited OnePlus 8 smartphone, which is known for its powerful performance and sleek design, has been unveiled, and tech enthusiasts across the country are eager to get their hands on this flagship device.

The OnePlus 8 has a stunning 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, delivering vibrant colors and an immersive viewing experience.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (7 nm+) octa-core processor, which ensures seamless multitasking and lag-free gaming, making it an attractive choice for mobile gamers and power users alike.

The device’s camera setup is equally impressive, featuring a triple-lens system with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. With these capabilities, users can capture high-quality photos and videos in various settings, from scenic landscapes to up-close details.

OnePlus devices are also renowned for their fast charging capabilities, and the OnePlus 8 is no exception. Equipped with Warp Charge 65, the smartphone can charge up to 70% in just 20 minutes, allowing users to spend less time tethered to a charger and more time using their device on the go.

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,099.

OnePlus 8 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11) UI OxygenOS 11 Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm Weight 180 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, Polar Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 22 min (advertised)

