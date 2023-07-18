OnePlus Ace 2 Pro rumored to have 24GB RAM and 1TB storage

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, set to launch later this month, has had key details leaked.

OnePlus released the adjusted memory configuration of the Ace 2 as the OnePlus 11R in select markets.

It is unclear if the Pro variant will be available outside of China or under what model name it will be released.

Additional information has now surfaced regarding the phone's specifications.

According to a Weibo post, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will feature a curved 6.74-inch display with a “1.5K” resolution, which is expected to be the same as the regular Ace 2’s 1,240 x 2,772 pixels.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will indeed power the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, as previously mentioned. According to Leakster Tech, the highest configuration of the phone will boast an impressive 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. If this information is accurate, it would make the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro the second phone, after the Red Magic 8S Pro+, to offer such a substantial amount of RAM.

In addition to previous information, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to have faster charging capabilities than initially anticipated. Reports suggest that the phone’s 5,000 mAh battery will support charging speeds of up to 150 watts.To put this in perspective, the original Ace Pro had a 4,800mAh battery with 150W charging, while the Ace 2 featured a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging.

Confirming previous information, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is reported to feature a camera setup consisting of a 50+8+2MP configuration. The latest report reveals that the main sensor will be the IMX890, which is the same sensor used in the Ace 2 and the flagship OnePlus 11.

In a related development, OnePlus made adjustments to the memory configuration of the Ace 2 and launched it as the OnePlus 11R in specific markets. Currently, it remains uncertain whether the Pro variant will see a release beyond China and what specific model name it will adopt.