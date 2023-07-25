OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to support 150W superfast charging

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has been certified to support 150W fast charging.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro‘s fast charging solution has been confirmed to support up to 150 W speeds through a listing on China’s 3C certification agency. The device bears the PJA110 identifier and comes with a VCBEJACH model number power adapter, enabling 150W charging speeds (11V/13.7A).

According to a previous Geekbench listing, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and could offer up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Additionally, rumors suggest the phone will feature a curved 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,240 x 2,772 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is anticipated to have a 5,000 mAh battery and a camera setup featuring a 50 MP main sensor (IMX890), an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro camera. While OnePlus hasn’t provided any official launch details for the device, the numerous listings in recent months hint that the launch event may be close.

