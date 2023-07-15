OnePlus is set to launch its first foldable device on August 29

OnePlus Open, a new launch event, is confirmed for August 29, according to tipster Max Jambor and SmartPix.

The event will be held in New York and live-streamed online, with an international launch to follow.

The OnePlus Fold will compete with flagship foldable devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

Leaked information suggests that OnePlus will introduce its inaugural foldable smartphone during the event, with a planned release in the third quarter of this year. The event is anticipated to take place in New York and will be streamed live online. Following its unveiling, the foldable phone is expected to be launched internationally.

Yes, I can confirm OnePlus Open will be unveiled on August 29th ✅https://t.co/JDsKCxn2gh — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 13, 2023

Previous reports indicate that the OnePlus Fold will be a competitor to flagship foldable devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. It is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, offering up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage capacity.

The OnePlus Fold is rumored to feature a 7.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED main screen with a punch-hole selfie camera. Additionally, it is expected to have a secondary screen measuring around 6.3 inches, also with a 120Hz AMOLED display, and potentially featuring its own punch-hole selfie camera.

The camera setup on the OnePlus Fold is rumored to include a 50MP IMX890 main sensor, a 48MP IMX581 ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor, potentially with periscope zoom capabilities. This setup is expected to support 4K video recording at 60 FPS or even higher.

The OnePlus Fold is said to feature a 4,800 mAh battery divided into two parts, supporting 67W wired charging. There is no information available regarding wireless charging capabilities at this time.