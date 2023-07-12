OnePlus Nord N100 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Advertisement
  • It is budget-friendly smartphone with decent specifications.
  • The phone has 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 720 x 1560 pixel resolution.
  • It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.
OnePlus Nord N100 is a good option for those looking for a budget smartphone with decent specifications and features.

It features a large 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD.

The Nord N100 also has a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features of the phone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE connectivity, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus Nord N100 runs on Android 10 with the company’s OxygenOS 10 user interface on top.

OnePlus Nord N100 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Nord N100 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

OnePlus Nord N100 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIOxygenOS 10
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO control, Shooting Modes, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Camera Features, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

