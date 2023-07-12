OnePlus Nord N100 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan & Special Features
OnePlus Nord N100 is a good option for those looking for a budget smartphone with decent specifications and features.
It features a large 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch.
The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD.
The Nord N100 also has a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.
Other features of the phone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE connectivity, and a 5,000mAh battery.
The OnePlus Nord N100 runs on Android 10 with the company’s OxygenOS 10 user interface on top.
The OnePlus Nord N100 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 10
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|ISO control, Shooting Modes, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Camera Features, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
