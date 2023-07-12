OnePlus Nord N100 price in Pakistan & Special Features

It is budget-friendly smartphone with decent specifications.

The phone has 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 720 x 1560 pixel resolution.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

OnePlus Nord N100 is a good option for those looking for a budget smartphone with decent specifications and features.

It features a large 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD.

The Nord N100 also has a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features of the phone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE connectivity, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus Nord N100 runs on Android 10 with the company’s OxygenOS 10 user interface on top.

OnePlus Nord N100 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Nord N100 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

OnePlus Nord N100 specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI OxygenOS 10 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO control, Shooting Modes, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Camera Features, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh