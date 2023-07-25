OnePlus Nord price in Pakistan & Special Features

OnePlus Nord N100 price in Pakistan & Special Features
It is budget-friendly smartphone with decent specifications. The phone has 6.5-inch IPS...
The OnePlus Nord is a well-rounded smartphone with outstanding specs and features at an affordable price. It has a 6.4-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz, resulting in fluid and colourful graphics.
The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which is a fast and reliable processor capable of handling demanding applications and multitasking.
In terms of photography, the OnePlus Nord features a quad-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.
On the front, there is a dual-camera setup, which includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. These cameras are capable of capturing stunning photos and videos, even in low-light conditions.
The device is equipped with a 4,115mAh battery, which can be charged using the included Warp Charge 30W fast charger. It also supports 5G connectivity, which allows for faster data speeds and smoother video streaming.
OnePlus Nord price in Pakistan is Rs. 78,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
|UI
|OxygenOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm
|Weight
|180 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue Marble, Gray Onyx (Gray Ash)
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime + 1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.8″ + 8 MP, f/2.5, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4115 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min
