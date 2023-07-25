Advertisement
OnePlus Nord price in Pakistan & Special Features

Articles
  • Dual-camera setup on the front: 32MP primary and 8MP ultra-wide.
  • 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30W fast charging support.
  • Supports 5G connectivity for faster data speeds.
The OnePlus Nord is a well-rounded smartphone with outstanding specs and features at an affordable price. It has a 6.4-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz, resulting in fluid and colourful graphics.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which is a fast and reliable processor capable of handling demanding applications and multitasking.

In terms of photography, the OnePlus Nord features a quad-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front, there is a dual-camera setup, which includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. These cameras are capable of capturing stunning photos and videos, even in low-light conditions.

The device is equipped with a 4,115mAh battery, which can be charged using the included Warp Charge 30W fast charger. It also supports 5G connectivity, which allows for faster data speeds and smoother video streaming.

OnePlus Nord price in Pakistan

OnePlus Nord price in Pakistan is Rs. 78,999/-

OnePlus Nord specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
UIOxygenOS 11.1
Dimensions160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm
Weight180 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue Marble, Gray Onyx (Gray Ash)
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime + 1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G 5G (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 620
DISPLAYTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesAuto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.8″ + 8 MP, f/2.5, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioDivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4115 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min

