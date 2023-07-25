OnePlus Nord price in Pakistan & Special Features

Dual-camera setup on the front: 32MP primary and 8MP ultra-wide.

4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30W fast charging support.

Supports 5G connectivity for faster data speeds.

The OnePlus Nord is a well-rounded smartphone with outstanding specs and features at an affordable price. It has a 6.4-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz, resulting in fluid and colourful graphics.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which is a fast and reliable processor capable of handling demanding applications and multitasking.

In terms of photography, the OnePlus Nord features a quad-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front, there is a dual-camera setup, which includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. These cameras are capable of capturing stunning photos and videos, even in low-light conditions.

The device is equipped with a 4,115mAh battery, which can be charged using the included Warp Charge 30W fast charger. It also supports 5G connectivity, which allows for faster data speeds and smoother video streaming.

OnePlus Nord price in Pakistan

OnePlus Nord price in Pakistan is Rs. 78,999/-

OnePlus Nord specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11) UI OxygenOS 11.1 Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm Weight 180 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue Marble , Gray Onyx (Gray Ash ) FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime + 1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G 5G (7 nm) GPU Adreno 620 DISPLAY Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+ MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS) Front Dual 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.8″ + 8 MP, f/2.5, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3 /eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame , Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4115 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min

