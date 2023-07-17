OnePlus Open announcement is set for August 29, rumors

The OnePlus Open is set to be released in the third quarter.

Sources report that OnePlus will unveil its first foldable device on August 29.

The company is expected to host a major livestreamed event, possibly in New York.

The OnePlus Open is reported to feature a 6.3-inch 120Hz AMOLED cover screen and a 7.8-inch 120Hz folding screen. Under the hood, it is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Yes, I can confirm OnePlus Open will be unveiled on August 29th ✅https://t.co/JDsKCxn2gh — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 13, 2023

Regarding the camera specifications, the OnePlus Open is anticipated to include a 50MP IMX890 main sensor, a 48MP IMX581 ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens, potentially equipped with a periscope zoom feature. Additionally, the device is expected to have a 4,800mAh battery with 67W charging capability.