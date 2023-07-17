Advertisement
OnePlus Open announcement is set for August 29, rumors

Articles
  • The OnePlus Open is set to be released in the third quarter.
  • Sources report that OnePlus will unveil its first foldable device on August 29.
  • The company is expected to host a major livestreamed event, possibly in New York.
The OnePlus Open is approaching, and its release is scheduled for the third quarter.

According to a report, OnePlus is planning to reveal its inaugural foldable device on August 29.

The company is expected to host a major event, possibly in New York, which will be broadcast online. Following the unveiling, the phone is anticipated to be available worldwide.

The OnePlus Open is reported to feature a 6.3-inch 120Hz AMOLED cover screen and a 7.8-inch 120Hz folding screen. Under the hood, it is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Regarding the camera specifications, the OnePlus Open is anticipated to include a 50MP IMX890 main sensor, a 48MP IMX581 ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens, potentially equipped with a periscope zoom feature. Additionally, the device is expected to have a 4,800mAh battery with 67W charging capability.

