OnePlus Open announcement is set for August 29, rumors

According to a report, OnePlus is planning to reveal its inaugural foldable device on August 29.
The company is expected to host a major event, possibly in New York, which will be broadcast online. Following the unveiling, the phone is anticipated to be available worldwide.
The OnePlus Open is reported to feature a 6.3-inch 120Hz AMOLED cover screen and a 7.8-inch 120Hz folding screen. Under the hood, it is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.
Yes, I can confirm OnePlus Open will be unveiled on August 29th ✅
Regarding the camera specifications, the OnePlus Open is anticipated to include a 50MP IMX890 main sensor, a 48MP IMX581 ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens, potentially equipped with a periscope zoom feature. Additionally, the device is expected to have a 4,800mAh battery with 67W charging capability.
