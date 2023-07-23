OnePlus Open foldable is likely based on the Oppo Find N2

OnePlus’ upcoming foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, has been the subject of much discussion.

Max Jambor, a reliable Twitter tipster, hints that OnePlus Open could be inspired by the Oppo Find N2.

The OnePlus Open has a unique design while adopting the Oppo Find N2’s form factor for a familiar feel.

Advertisement

OnePlus‘ upcoming foldable phone, known as OnePlus Open, has been a topic of discussion for several months, and there’s hardly any information left unknown about the device. We’ve already covered all the details currently available regarding this upcoming foldable phone.

Twitter tipster Max Jambor summarized the majority of the OnePlus Open‘s specs in one tweet and added new information, suggesting that the phone will probably be based on the Oppo Find N2. Given his track record as a reliable contributor to OnePlus Open’s leaks, his statement holds weight.

Certainly, the OnePlus Open will feature its own unique design but is likely to adopt the form factor of the Oppo Find N2, resulting in similar dimensions and feel. This choice makes sense as the Find N2 is only available in China, and introducing it to Western markets as the OnePlus Open offers a way to bring this competitive foldable device to a broader audience with a different name.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S24 series won’t get a selfie camera upgrade The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could switch to a 5x telephoto camera...

Recent rumors suggest that the upcoming device’s arrival won’t be kept secret for much longer, as it is expected to launch on August 29 and will also be available in the US.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.