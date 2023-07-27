OnePlus reveals name of its first foldable smartphone as ‘OnePlus Open’

Advertisement Samsung wows tech enthusiasts with Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023, revealing Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Watch6 family, and Tab S9. Not to be outdone, OnePlus also made its presence felt by tweeting the name of its first-ever foldable phone. The upcoming OnePlus foldable phone will be named “OnePlus Open,” as confirmed by the tweet. Advertisement

Take a look:

We OPEN when others FOLD Advertisement — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 26, 2023

This name choice suggests that OnePlus Open will be in direct competition with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold5. The phone is expected to be announced at an event in New York at the end of August.

Leaked CAD-based renders reveal that OnePlus Open bears a striking resemblance to the anticipated Oppo Find N3, fueling speculation that it may serve as the international version of the Find N3.

Rumors and leaks have shed light on some key specifications of the OnePlus Open.

Advertisement

It is rumored to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, accompanied by a 20 MP selfie camera within a hole-punch cutout.

The primary display is expected to be a 7.8-inch LTPO AMOLED with a resolution of 1,900 x 2,100 and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The selfie camera on the main screen is speculated to be 32 MP.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The main and ultrawide cameras are anticipated to be similar to those in the OnePlus 11, while the third module will feature a 64 MP telephoto camera. The phone will be equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.