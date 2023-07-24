OpenAI CEO introduces Worldcoin, an AI-powered cryptocurrency

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, along with co-founders Alex Blania and Max Novendstern, officially launched the Worldcoin crypto project on Monday, aiming to provide users with a verified digital identity and access to a financial network, according to AFP.

The Worldcoin Foundation’s statement on their website announced the live status of the Worldcoin project.

A distinguishing feature of Worldcoin is the introduction of a private digital identity known as a “World ID.” To obtain this identity, individuals must register in person and have their iris pattern scanned using an “Orb” imaging device, ensuring the authenticity and uniqueness of their identity, as stated by Worldcoin.

The founders highlighted the significance of verified private digital identities in differentiating humans from AI during online interactions.

In addition to the digital identity aspect, the company also introduced its Worldcoin token, a cryptocurrency now available for transactions on the blockchain in specific locations. The token was made accessible to millions of participants who participated in the beta phase.

Worldcoin envisions establishing the “world’s largest identity and financial public network,” as outlined on its website.

In a letter shared on Twitter, Altman and Blania expressed their belief that Worldcoin’s success could lead to significant economic opportunities, provide a reliable solution for distinguishing humans from AI online while preserving privacy, enable global democratic processes, and potentially pave the way for AI-funded universal basic income.

