ChatGPT Accused of False Answers ? Owner Under Investigation for Potential Risks

US regulators have initiated an investigation into OpenAI, an artificial intelligence company, focusing on the potential risks posed to consumers by its ChatGPT model generating false information.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has reached out to OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft, seeking details on its approach to addressing reputational risks for individuals.

This inquiry reflects the growing regulatory attention surrounding AI technology. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has stated that the company will cooperate with the FTC during the investigation.

ChatGPT, a highly advanced AI system, has the capability to provide human-like responses to user queries in a matter of seconds, revolutionizing the way people seek information online compared to traditional search engines. This technology, along with similar AI products, is expected to have a profound impact on the information retrieval process.

Several tech competitors are actively developing their own versions of this technology, leading to intense debates surrounding its use, including concerns about data usage, response accuracy, and potential violations of authors’ rights during the training of the AI.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued a letter to OpenAI, inquiring about the measures the company has taken to address potential issues related to generating false, misleading, disparaging, or harmful statements about real individuals. The FTC is also examining OpenAI’s approach to data privacy and the methods employed to collect and utilize data for training the AI system.

OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, has emphasized that the company has dedicated significant time to safety research and has taken extensive measures to enhance the safety and ethical alignment of ChatGPT prior to its release.

"We protect user privacy and design our systems to learn about the world, not private individuals," he said on Twitter. Advertisement In another tweet he said that it was important to the firm that its "technology is safe and pro-consumer, and we are confident we follow the law. Of course we will work with the FTC." OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, acknowledged the potential for errors in the technology during a congressional hearing earlier this year. He emphasized the need for regulations and suggested the establishment of a new agency to oversee AI safety. Altman recognized the significant impact of the technology, including its potential effect on jobs. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigation into OpenAI's potential risks was reported by the Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the letter. OpenAI has not yet commented on the matter, and the FTC has also declined to provide a statement. FTC Chair Lina Khan, known for her scrutiny of tech giants, including Amazon, has faced criticism from Republicans during a recent congressional hearing. While Khan did not specifically mention the FTC's investigation into OpenAI, she expressed concerns about sensitive information and instances of libel and defamation associated with AI-generated responses. This FTC probe is not the first challenge OpenAI has faced regarding these issues. In April, Italy temporarily banned ChatGPT due to privacy concerns, although service was later restored after implementing age verification tools and providing additional information on its privacy policy.