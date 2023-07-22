OpenAI launch ChatGPT app for Android devices next week

OpenAI, a renowned research laboratory specializing in artificial intelligence, recently unveiled the release of its ChatGPT application for Android devices.

Following a highly successful two-month debut, the chatbot has already amassed an astounding 100 million active users. With the forthcoming launch of the app next week, this user base is expected to grow even larger.

“Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week,” according to a tweet from the company.

According to the announcement, users now have the option to pre-order the ChatGPT app on the Google Play Store, starting today.

Also Read Apple to Soon Launch Apple GPT to Rival ChatGPT and Bard AI Apple is reportedly venturing into the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Apple...

Advertisement

The web version of ChatGPT has been accessible since November 2022, and in May 2023, the developer introduced a free app on the App Store, assuring Android users that ChatGPT would soon be available on their devices as well.

According to the app’s description on Google Play, it is “free, syncs your history across devices, and brings you the newest model improvements from OpenAI.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.