Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & Specs
  • The Oppo A15s has a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display.
  The device includes 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
Chinese technology Oppo has introduced the Oppo A15s with improved features like strong RAM and other remarkable specifications. It is powered by the amazing MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

The new Oppo A15s has a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor, making it more powerful for multi-tasking. This smartphone comes with Android 10.0 pre-installed.

The smartphone has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device includes 4GB of RAM capacity to assure high-end performance. The storage capacity on the phone is 64 GB, which is quite good.

The Oppo A15s has a triple camera arrangement on the back of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels with PDAF. The selfie camera on the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone comes with a 4230 mAh non-removable battery, which provides good battery backup on a single charge.

Oppo A15s price in Pakistan

The Oppo A15s price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

Oppo A15s specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm
Weight177 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDynamic Black, Fancy White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
