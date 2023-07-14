Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & Specs

The Oppo A15s has a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display.

The device includes 47 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Advertisement

Chinese technology Oppo has introduced the Oppo A15s with improved features like strong RAM and other remarkable specifications. It is powered by the amazing MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

The new Oppo A15s has a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor, making it more powerful for multi-tasking. This smartphone comes with Android 10.0 pre-installed.

The smartphone has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device includes 4GB of RAM capacity to assure high-end performance. The storage capacity on the phone is 64 GB, which is quite good.

The Oppo A15s has a triple camera arrangement on the back of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels with PDAF. The selfie camera on the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone comes with a 4230 mAh non-removable battery, which provides good battery backup on a single charge.

Oppo A15s price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Oppo A15s price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

Oppo A15s specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm Weight 177 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dynamic Black, Fancy White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh – Battery charging 10W