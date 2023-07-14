Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & Specs

- The Oppo A15s has a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.
- The smartphone has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display.
- The device includes 47 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
Chinese technology Oppo has introduced the Oppo A15s with improved features like strong RAM and other remarkable specifications. It is powered by the amazing MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.
The new Oppo A15s has a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor, making it more powerful for multi-tasking. This smartphone comes with Android 10.0 pre-installed.
The smartphone has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device includes 4GB of RAM capacity to assure high-end performance. The storage capacity on the phone is 64 GB, which is quite good.
The Oppo A15s has a triple camera arrangement on the back of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels with PDAF. The selfie camera on the phone is 8 megapixels.
The phone comes with a 4230 mAh non-removable battery, which provides good battery backup on a single charge.
Oppo A15s price in Pakistan
The Oppo A15s price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-
Oppo A15s specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|177 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dynamic Black, Fancy White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
