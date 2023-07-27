Oppo A54 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Oppo A54 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Oppo, the popular smartphone manufacturer, has launched its latest mid-range offering, the Oppo A54, in the Pakistani market. With its impressive specifications and sleek design, the Oppo A54 is set to capture the attention of consumers seeking a feature-packed device at a competitive price. Aimed at delivering a seamless user experience, the smartphone combines cutting-edge technology with affordability.

The smartphone features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. With an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600, the screen provides an immersive viewing experience for multimedia content, gaming, and more.

The Oppo A54 is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. Supported by 4 GB of RAM, the smartphone delivers seamless multitasking and smooth navigation through applications.

With 64 GB of internal storage, the Oppo A54 offers ample space for users to store their multimedia files, documents, and apps. The device also supports expandable storage via a microSD card, enabling users to further increase storage capacity as needed.

One of the standout features of the Oppo A54 is its versatile camera setup. The device boasts a 64 MP main camera, allowing users to capture stunning and detailed photos in different lighting conditions. Additionally, it includes a depth sensor and macro lens specifications, which enhance the photography experience by adding depth and creativity to shots.

The Oppo A54 houses a long-lasting, non-removable 5000 mAh battery, allowing users to stay connected and entertained for extended periods. The smartphone incorporates advanced power-saving features to optimize battery life and maximize usage.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Oppo A54 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Black, Starry Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

