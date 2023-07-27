Oppo A54 price in Pakistan July 2023

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan July 2023
Oppo, the popular smartphone manufacturer, has launched its latest mid-range offering, the Oppo A54, in the Pakistani market. With its impressive specifications and sleek design, the Oppo A54 is set to capture the attention of consumers seeking a feature-packed device at a competitive price. Aimed at delivering a seamless user experience, the smartphone combines cutting-edge technology with affordability.
The smartphone features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. With an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600, the screen provides an immersive viewing experience for multimedia content, gaming, and more.
The Oppo A54 is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. Supported by 4 GB of RAM, the smartphone delivers seamless multitasking and smooth navigation through applications.
With 64 GB of internal storage, the Oppo A54 offers ample space for users to store their multimedia files, documents, and apps. The device also supports expandable storage via a microSD card, enabling users to further increase storage capacity as needed.
One of the standout features of the Oppo A54 is its versatile camera setup. The device boasts a 64 MP main camera, allowing users to capture stunning and detailed photos in different lighting conditions. Additionally, it includes a depth sensor and macro lens specifications, which enhance the photography experience by adding depth and creativity to shots.
The Oppo A54 houses a long-lasting, non-removable 5000 mAh battery, allowing users to stay connected and entertained for extended periods. The smartphone incorporates advanced power-saving features to optimize battery life and maximize usage.
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Crystal Black, Starry Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
