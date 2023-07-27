Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A54 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

Oppo, the popular smartphone manufacturer, has launched its latest mid-range offering, the Oppo A54, in the Pakistani market. With its impressive specifications and sleek design, the Oppo A54 is set to capture the attention of consumers seeking a feature-packed device at a competitive price. Aimed at delivering a seamless user experience, the smartphone combines cutting-edge technology with affordability.

The smartphone features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. With an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600, the screen provides an immersive viewing experience for multimedia content, gaming, and more.

The Oppo A54 is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. Supported by 4 GB of RAM, the smartphone delivers seamless multitasking and smooth navigation through applications.

With 64 GB of internal storage, the Oppo A54 offers ample space for users to store their multimedia files, documents, and apps. The device also supports expandable storage via a microSD card, enabling users to further increase storage capacity as needed.

One of the standout features of the Oppo A54 is its versatile camera setup. The device boasts a 64 MP main camera, allowing users to capture stunning and detailed photos in different lighting conditions. Additionally, it includes a depth sensor and macro lens specifications, which enhance the photography experience by adding depth and creativity to shots.

Also Read

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan July 2023
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan July 2023

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display....

Advertisement

The Oppo A54 houses a long-lasting, non-removable 5000 mAh battery, allowing users to stay connected and entertained for extended periods. The smartphone incorporates advanced power-saving features to optimize battery life and maximize usage.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Oppo A54 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Black, Starry Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story