Oppo A57 Price In Pakistan And Specifications

Oppo A57 Price In Pakistan And Specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A57 Price In Pakistan And Specifications

Oppo A57 Price In Pakistan And Specifications

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A57 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core processor.
  • The device includes 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

The Oppo A57 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is equipped with the MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm) octa-core processor, which gives high-end performance to the device.

The Oppo A57 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, which offers a great multimedia experience. The device runs on the Android 12 operating system with a ColorOS 12.1 user interface.

The smartphone features 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of user data and files.

The Oppo A57 has a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 8 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-quality pictures and videos.

The phone is available in three great colors: Black, Blue, and lilac. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a good battery backup on a single charge.

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Oppo A57 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Green, Glowing Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story