Oppo A57 price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Oppo A57 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 810 processor.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Oppo, a popular smartphone brand, is all set to introduce its latest offering, the Oppo A57, in the Pakistani market. This budget-friendly smartphone is expected to captivate consumers with its impressive camera capabilities and affordable price tag.

The Oppo A57 is powered by the MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm) octa-core processor. enabling smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

The smartphone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. It is a great display for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 ColorOS 12.1 operating system.

The Oppo A57 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 8 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature.

The phone comes in three great colors: Black, Blue, and lilac. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Oppo A57 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Green, Glowing Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

