Oppo A57 price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo, a popular smartphone brand, is all set to introduce its latest offering, the Oppo A57, in the Pakistani market. This budget-friendly smartphone is expected to captivate consumers with its impressive camera capabilities and affordable price tag.

The Oppo A57 is powered by the MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm) octa-core processor. enabling smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

The smartphone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. It is a great display for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 ColorOS 12.1 operating system.

The Oppo A57 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 8 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature.

The phone comes in three great colors: Black, Blue, and lilac. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Oppo A57 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163.7 x 75 x 8 mm Weight 187 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Green, Glowing Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB-C port NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

