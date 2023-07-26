Oppo A58 4G is now available with a larger, more vibrant display

Oppo introduced a 4G variant of the Oppo A58 with a different chipset and a larger display.

The phone features a 6.72″ FHD+ display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

Despite the size increase, the Oppo A58 4G maintains a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging.

Advertisement

Oppo launched an affordable 5G phone called the Oppo A58 last year. Now, they have introduced a 4G variant with a different chipset and a larger, improved display.

The latest Oppo A58 4G model has been released in Indonesia and is now purchasable for IDR 2,500,000 ($165/€150/13,500). Deliveries are set to begin on July 28 (Friday). The phone is available in Dazzling Green and Glowing Black color options. While the overall design remains the same, one noticeable change is the 8MP selfie camera, which now resides in a punch hole instead of a notch.

new Oppo A58 4G features a larger 6.72″ FHD+ display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio, an improvement from the previous 6.56″ HD+ LCD. While the refresh rate has decreased to 60 Hz from 90 Hz, it now boasts a higher 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers 100% coverage of DCI-P3 and sRGB, with a typical brightness of 550 nits and a maximum brightness of 680 nits, making it both brighter and sharper at 391 ppi compared to the previous 269 ppi.

The Oppo A58 4G variant comes with a less exciting chipset change, replacing the Dimensity 700 with a Helio G85. It is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, similar to the 5G model. The video recording capabilities remain unchanged, capped at 1080p at 30 fps.

Advertisement

Both the selfie camera and the 50MP rear camera (with a 75.5° f/1.8 lens) on the Oppo A58 4G contribute to video recording at 1080p at 30 fps. Additionally, the rear camera setup includes a second circle housing a 2 MP depth sensor to enhance photography capabilities.

Despite growing taller and slightly wider, the Oppo A58 4G maintains its thickness at 8mm and adds just 4g to its weight, now totaling 192g. Surprisingly, the larger size doesn’t translate to a larger battery capacity. Instead, it retains the same 5,000mAh battery as its predecessor, accompanied by 33W SuperVOOC charging, which can charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Also Read Vivo plans to enhance flagship phone cameras with its new chip Vivo unveiled its V3 imaging chip for enhanced photography in its upcoming...

Several features remain unchanged in the Oppo A58 4G, including the microSD slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, and stereo speakers. Additionally, it still includes a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric security. The phone’s body is rated IPX4, providing resistance against water splashes. Overall, the differences between the two A58 models are similar to those observed between the A78 4G and A78 5G variants.

Advertisement

The Oppo A58 4G can be found on Indonesia’s website, and it will also be available in physical brick-and-mortar stores starting in early August.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.