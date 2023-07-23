Oppo A58 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy S24 series won’t get a selfie camera upgrade
Oppo is preparing to launch the A58 series, which might be the direct successor to its previous lineup. Famous leakers have confirmed this information. Let’s discuss it.
It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.
The device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with an FHD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone runs the ColorOS 13.1 operating system, which is based on Android 13. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.
The Oppo A58 features a dual-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.
The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support at 33 W.
Oppo A58 price in Pakistan
Oppo A58 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 43,999/-
Oppo A58 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13.1
|Dimensions
|7.99mm thickness
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~272 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired
