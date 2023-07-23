Advertisement
Oppo A58 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo is preparing to launch the A58 series, which might be the direct successor to its previous lineup. Famous leakers have confirmed this information. Let’s discuss it.

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with an FHD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone runs the ColorOS 13.1 operating system, which is based on Android 13. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The Oppo A58 features a dual-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support at 33 W.

Oppo A58 price in Pakistan

Oppo A58 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 43,999/-

Oppo A58 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13.1
Dimensions7.99mm thickness
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~272 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired

