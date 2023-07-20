Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo A5s is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a host of features for everyday use. It features a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, providing clear and vibrant visuals.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor and 3GB/4GB of RAM, the device ensures smooth multitasking and app performance.

The phone comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. For selfies, it sports an 8MP front camera.

The Oppo A5s also offers a large 4230mAh battery, providing ample power to last through the day. With a fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and expandable storage up to 256GB, the Oppo A5s is a capable and affordable smartphone option.

Oppo A5s Price in Pakistan

The Oppo A5s Price in Pakistan is N/A

Oppo A5s specifications

Build OS Android V8.1 Oreo UI Color OS 5.2 Dimensions 155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm Weight 170 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Red, Black, Gold, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.2 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4230 mAh

