Edition: English
Edition: English

Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Oppo A5s Price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo A5s is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a host of features for everyday use. It features a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, providing clear and vibrant visuals.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor and 3GB/4GB of RAM, the device ensures smooth multitasking and app performance.

The phone comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. For selfies, it sports an 8MP front camera.

The Oppo A5s also offers a large 4230mAh battery, providing ample power to last through the day. With a fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and expandable storage up to 256GB, the Oppo A5s is a capable and affordable smartphone option.

Oppo A5s Price in Pakistan

The Oppo A5s Price in Pakistan is N/A

Oppo A5s specifications

BuildOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
UIColor OS 5.2
Dimensions155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm
Weight170 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRed, Black, Gold, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4230 mAh

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

