Oppo A76 price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has launched its latest device, the Oppo A76, in the Pakistani market. The Oppo A76 offers a combination of impressive features and a competitive price tag, making it an attractive option for smartphone enthusiasts.
When it comes to specifications, the Oppo A76 boasts a vibrant and immersive 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. The display offers a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a high screen-to-body ratio, providing users with an excellent viewing experience for their favorite movies, games, and multimedia content.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor, which ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking. Combined with 4 GB of RAM and 1298 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo A76 features a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear. The primary camera is 13 megapixels, and the front-facing camera is 8 megapixels. This setup allows users to capture stunning photos with excellent detail and vibrant colors.
The device runs on the latest Android 11 operating system, which offers a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps and features through the Google Play Store.
Furthermore, the Oppo A76 is equipped with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery, ensuring long-lasting usage without the need for frequent recharging. The device also supports 33 W of fast charging technology, allowing users to quickly recharge their device and get back to their daily activities.
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glowing Black, Glowing Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
