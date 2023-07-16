Oppo A76 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Oppo A76 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 1298 GB of built-in storage.

Oppo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has launched its latest device, the Oppo A76, in the Pakistani market. The Oppo A76 offers a combination of impressive features and a competitive price tag, making it an attractive option for smartphone enthusiasts.

When it comes to specifications, the Oppo A76 boasts a vibrant and immersive 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. The display offers a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a high screen-to-body ratio, providing users with an excellent viewing experience for their favorite movies, games, and multimedia content.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor, which ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking. Combined with 4 GB of RAM and 1298 GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo A76 features a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear. The primary camera is 13 megapixels, and the front-facing camera is 8 megapixels. This setup allows users to capture stunning photos with excellent detail and vibrant colors.

The device runs on the latest Android 11 operating system, which offers a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps and features through the Google Play Store.

Furthermore, the Oppo A76 is equipped with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery, ensuring long-lasting usage without the need for frequent recharging. The device also supports 33 W of fast charging technology, allowing users to quickly recharge their device and get back to their daily activities.

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999.

Oppo A76 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Black, Glowing Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

