Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features

  • Oppo launched the Oppo A76 in Pakistan, featuring a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display.
  • Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor, 4 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage.
  • Runs on Android 11 OS, offering access to various apps through the Google Play Store.
Oppo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has launched its latest device, the Oppo A76, in the Pakistani market. The Oppo A76 offers a combination of impressive features and a competitive price tag, making it an attractive option for smartphone enthusiasts.

When it comes to specifications, the Oppo A76 boasts a vibrant and immersive 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. The display offers a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a high screen-to-body ratio, providing users with an excellent viewing experience for their favorite movies, games, and multimedia content.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor, which ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking. Combined with 4 GB of RAM and 1298 GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo A76 features a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear. The primary camera is 13 megapixels, and the front-facing camera is 8 megapixels. This setup allows users to capture stunning photos with excellent detail and vibrant colors.

The device runs on the latest Android 11 operating system, which offers a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps and features through the Google Play Store.

Furthermore, the Oppo A76 is equipped with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery, ensuring long-lasting usage without the need for frequent recharging. The device also supports 33 W of fast charging technology, allowing users to quickly recharge their device and get back to their daily activities.

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999.

Oppo A76 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Black, Glowing Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

