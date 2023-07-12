Advertisement
Oppo A78 4G debuts with Snapdragon 680 SoC & 67W charging

  • Oppo has launched the Oppo A78 4G with notable updates compared to its 5G variant.
  • The A78 4G maintains the same rear design with a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth module.
  • The device features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and runs on ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13.
Oppo has officially launched the Oppo A78 4G in Indonesia, featuring several notable updates compared to its 5G variant. These updates include a smaller 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a punch hole cutout, a Snapdragon 680 chipset, and improved 67W charging.

The Oppo A78 4G retains the same rear design as its predecessor, featuring a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth module. Additionally, it boasts an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. On the software side, it runs on ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Oppo A78 4G is offered in two color options: Sea Green and Black Mist. It is available in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device is priced at IDR 3,599,000 (equivalent to $236). In Indonesia, customers purchasing from Oppo’s official online store will receive a complimentary pair of Enco Buds 2 in White.

