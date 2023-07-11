Oppo A78 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Oppo F21 Pro Price in Pakistan July 2023
The Oppo A78 series debuted in Pakistan at a reasonable price, and it is expected to arrive there shortly. The Oppo A78 comes with the most up-to-date features and characteristics.
According to sources, the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which is supposed to power the A78, assures that it supports 5G. An octa-core CPU provides incredible processing capability for a variety of programs.
The Oppo A78’s 6.56-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen displays Full HD+ graphics (1080 x 2400 pixels). As a result, the display supports 120 Hz.
The Oppo A78 comes with 128 or 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. A memory card slot allows for future expansion. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Oppo A78 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 68,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75.04mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
