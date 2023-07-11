Oppo A78 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Powered by Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, ensuring 5G support.

Features a 6.56-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with Full HD+ resolution.

Offers options of 128GB or 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a 5000 mAh battery.

The Oppo A78 series debuted in Pakistan at a reasonable price, and it is expected to arrive there shortly. The Oppo A78 comes with the most up-to-date features and characteristics.

According to sources, the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which is supposed to power the A78, assures that it supports 5G. An octa-core CPU provides incredible processing capability for a variety of programs.

The Oppo A78’s 6.56-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen displays Full HD+ graphics (1080 x 2400 pixels). As a result, the display supports 120 Hz.

The Oppo A78 comes with 128 or 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. A memory card slot allows for future expansion. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 68,999/-

Oppo A78 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13 Dimensions 163.8 x 75.04mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13 Dimensions 163.8 x 75.04mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 619 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W