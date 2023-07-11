Advertisement
Oppo A78 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Articles
  • Powered by Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, ensuring 5G support.
  • Features a 6.56-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with Full HD+ resolution.
  • Offers options of 128GB or 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a 5000 mAh battery.
The Oppo A78 series debuted in Pakistan at a reasonable price, and it is expected to arrive there shortly. The Oppo A78 comes with the most up-to-date features and characteristics.

According to sources, the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which is supposed to power the A78, assures that it supports 5G. An octa-core CPU provides incredible processing capability for a variety of programs.

The Oppo A78’s 6.56-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen displays Full HD+ graphics (1080 x 2400 pixels). As a result, the display supports 120 Hz.

The Oppo A78 comes with 128 or 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. A memory card slot allows for future expansion. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 68,999/-

Oppo A78 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13
Dimensions163.8 x 75.04mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
