Oppo A96 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Oppo A96 is a powerful A-series smartphone that has been officially released. The phone has impressive features and specs.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. It is based on 6nm technology and provides the gadget with high-end performance. The device’s GPU is called the Adreno 610.

The Oppo A96 has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with a 1080 x 2412 FHD+ resolution. The phone is outfitted with the Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1 operating systems.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is sufficient for storing a huge quantity of data and useful files.

The Oppo A96 features a dual-camera setup on the rear.

For security, the phone incorporates an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 33-W fast charging capabilities.

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 77,999/-

Oppo A96 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 191 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Stary Black, sunset Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.59 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash Features Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery

