Oppo A96 price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
  • The Oppo A96 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.
  • The smartphone features a 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Oppo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has unveiled its latest addition to the A series lineup, the Oppo A96, which is packed with impressive features and aims to offer a delightful user experience at an affordable price point.

The Oppo A96 boasts a large 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. It provides an immersive viewing experience, making it perfect for multimedia consumption, gaming, and browsing.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a capable Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

The device features 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store photos, videos, and other files. The gadget runs on ColorOS 12, based on the latest Android operating system, offering a clean and intuitive user interface.

The Oppo A96 features a quad-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. This versatile camera array enables users to capture stunning photos with rich details and vibrant colors.

On the front of the phone, there is a 32MP selfie camera housed within a small punch-hole cutout, delivering impressive selfies and supporting video calls.

The device is equipped with a large 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage without worrying about frequent recharging.

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 77,999.

Oppo A96 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStary Black, sunset Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.59 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash
FeaturesNight, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

