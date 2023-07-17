Oppo A96 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Oppo A96 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Oppo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has unveiled its latest addition to the A series lineup, the Oppo A96, which is packed with impressive features and aims to offer a delightful user experience at an affordable price point.

The Oppo A96 boasts a large 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. It provides an immersive viewing experience, making it perfect for multimedia consumption, gaming, and browsing.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a capable Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

The device features 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store photos, videos, and other files. The gadget runs on ColorOS 12, based on the latest Android operating system, offering a clean and intuitive user interface.

The Oppo A96 features a quad-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. This versatile camera array enables users to capture stunning photos with rich details and vibrant colors.

On the front of the phone, there is a 32MP selfie camera housed within a small punch-hole cutout, delivering impressive selfies and supporting video calls.

The device is equipped with a large 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage without worrying about frequent recharging.

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 77,999.

Oppo A96 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 191 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Stary Black, sunset Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.59 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP , f/1.2, LED Flash Features Night, Expert , Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery

