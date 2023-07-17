Oppo A96 price in Pakistan July 2023

- The Oppo A96 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.
- The smartphone features a 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.
- The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Oppo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has unveiled its latest addition to the A series lineup, the Oppo A96, which is packed with impressive features and aims to offer a delightful user experience at an affordable price point.
The Oppo A96 boasts a large 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. It provides an immersive viewing experience, making it perfect for multimedia consumption, gaming, and browsing.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a capable Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.
The device features 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store photos, videos, and other files. The gadget runs on ColorOS 12, based on the latest Android operating system, offering a clean and intuitive user interface.
The Oppo A96 features a quad-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. This versatile camera array enables users to capture stunning photos with rich details and vibrant colors.
On the front of the phone, there is a 32MP selfie camera housed within a small punch-hole cutout, delivering impressive selfies and supporting video calls.
The device is equipped with a large 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage without worrying about frequent recharging.
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 77,999.
Oppo A96 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Stary Black, sunset Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.59 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash
|Features
|Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
