Oppo a96 Price in Pakistan July 2023

The Oppo A96 is a smartphone that offers a range of impressive features, combining sleek design, powerful performance, and advanced camera capabilities. Released in [current year], the Oppo A96 caters to the needs of users who seek a versatile and reliable device for both work and leisure.

Design-wise, the Oppo A96 boasts a sleek and modern appearance with its slim profile and premium build quality. The device features a large display with minimal bezels, providing an immersive visual experience for browsing, gaming, and multimedia consumption. The back panel of the phone showcases a smooth and glossy finish, adding a touch of elegance to its overall design.

When it comes to performance, the Oppo A96 does not disappoint. Powered by a capable processor and ample RAM, this smartphone delivers smooth multitasking and lag-free performance even when handling demanding applications and games. Whether you’re streaming videos, playing graphics-intensive games, or running multiple apps simultaneously, the Oppo A96 ensures a seamless user experience.

Oppo a96 Price in Pakistan:

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is around Rs. 76199.

Oppo a96 Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 191 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Stary Black, sunset Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.59 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP , f/1.2, LED Flash Features Night, Expert , Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh