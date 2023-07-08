Oppo A98 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo A98 will be available soon on the market with great features. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Adreno 642L.

The Oppo A98 features a triple camera setup on the back with an LED flash. It comes with a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space. The device’s battery is 5000 mAh, with fast charging support at 67 W.

Oppo A98 price in Pakistan

Oppo A98 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999/-

Oppo A98 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13.1 Dimensions 165.6 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm Weight 198 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cool Black, Dreamy Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 619 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.72 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 550 nits (typ), 680 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, 34mm (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1) USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 67W wired, PD, 50% in 18 min (advertised)

