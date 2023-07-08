Oppo A98 price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
The Oppo A98 will be available soon on the market with great features. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Adreno 642L.

The Oppo A98 features a triple camera setup on the back with an LED flash. It comes with a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space. The device’s battery is 5000 mAh, with fast charging support at 67 W.

Oppo A98 price in Pakistan

Oppo A98 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999/-

Oppo A98 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13.1
Dimensions165.6 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm
Weight198 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCool Black, Dreamy Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.72 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 550 nits (typ), 680 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, 34mm (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W wired, PD, 50% in 18 min (advertised)

