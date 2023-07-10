Oppo A98 price in Pakistan & specifications

Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specification
The Oppo A98 will be available soon on the market with great features. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Adreno 642L.
The Oppo A98 features a triple camera setup on the back with an LED flash. It comes with a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space. The device’s battery is 5000 mAh, with fast charging support at 67 W.
Oppo A98 price in Pakistan
Oppo A98 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999/-
Oppo A98 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13.1
|Dimensions
|165.6 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cool Black, Dreamy Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.72 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 550 nits (typ), 680 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, 34mm (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W wired, PD, 50% in 18 min (advertised)
