Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
OPPO F11 Pro price in Pakistan & Special Features

OPPO F11 Pro price in Pakistan & Special Features

Articles
Advertisement
OPPO F11 Pro price in Pakistan & Special Features

OPPO F11 Pro price in Pakistan & Special Features

Advertisement
  • OPPO F11 Pro: High-end mid-range smartphone with enhanced features.
  • Builds on OPPO’s reputation in the market with previous notable products.
  • Aiming to compete with established brands like Samsung and Huawei.
Advertisement

OPPO has started producing the F11 Pro, a high-end mid-range gadget that will be released with its other brother as an enhanced version of that smartphone.

The OPPO F11 Pro is not the first member of this family, but prior to the release of this new smartphone, the brand had already introduced a number of notable products that helped to establish its reputation in the market.

The OPPO F11 Pro is poised to make business history by taking on established brands like Samsung and Huawei. The highlight of the OPPO F11 Pro is its camera, which features three lenses arranged horizontally on the top side of the device.

OPPO F11 Pro price in Pakistan

The oppo f11 pro price in Pakistan Rs 54999/-

OPPO F11 Pro specs

Advertisement
BUILDOSAndroid Color OS 6
UIColor OS 5.2
Dimensions161.3 x 76.1 x 8.8 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colorsthunder Black, Aurora Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek Helio P70 (12nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainDual 48 MP, f/1.8, 1/2″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash, LED Flash
FeaturesXposure compensation, ISO, Continuos Shooting, HDR, Digital Zoom, Phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP (Motorized pop-up), f/2.0, 1/3.1, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront glass + plastic body, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging VOOC 3.0

Also Read

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan and Special Features
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan and Special Features

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 CPU, offering reliable performance. 6.51-inch IPS LCD...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story