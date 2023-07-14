Oppo F15 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Oppo A15 has a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset.

The Oppo F15 is a powerful RAM smartphone and it now available for purchase. It is a budget device that includes a variety of features.

The handset weighs 172 grams, so it won’t feel like a rock in your hand or pocket. It is a dual-SIM-capable device.

The Oppo F15 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70, a 2.1 GHz octa-core processor. It is a mid-range chipset that supports all of the phone’s internals, including the display and camera.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. A microSD card can be added in the phone’s dedicated microSDXC slot to upgrade the storage capacity.

The primary camera, which has 48 megapixels, is placed on the back of the phone. A 4025 mAh battery powers the smartphone, which has a 44-W fast charging feature. The phone’s battery can last all day on a single charge.

Oppo F15 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F15 price in Pakistan is Rs, 29,999/-

Oppo F15 specifications

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI ColorOS 6.1 Dimensions 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Lightening Black, Unicorn White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2. 1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 (12nm) GPU Mali-G72 MP3 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 430 nits typ. brightness MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4025 mAh – Fast battery charging 20W: 50% in 30 min (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0)