Oppo F15 price in Pakistan and specifications

  • The Oppo A15 has a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and a 48 MP primary camera.
The Oppo F15 is a powerful RAM smartphone and it now available for purchase. It is a budget device that includes a variety of features.

The handset weighs 172 grams, so it won’t feel like a rock in your hand or pocket. It is a dual-SIM-capable device.

The Oppo F15 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70, a 2.1 GHz octa-core processor. It is a mid-range chipset that supports all of the phone’s internals, including the display and camera.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. A microSD card can be added in the phone’s dedicated microSDXC slot to upgrade the storage capacity.

The primary camera, which has 48 megapixels, is placed on the back of the phone. A 4025 mAh battery powers the smartphone, which has a 44-W fast charging feature. The phone’s battery can last all day on a single charge.

Oppo F15 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F15 price in Pakistan is Rs, 29,999/-

Oppo F15 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIColorOS 6.1
Dimensions160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLightening Black, Unicorn White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6771V Helio P70 (12nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesCorning Gorilla Glass 5, 430 nits typ. brightness
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4025 mAh
– Fast battery charging 20W: 50% in 30 min (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0)
