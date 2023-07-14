Oppo F15 price in Pakistan and specifications

- The Oppo A15 has a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset.
- The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.
- The device includes 4 GB of RAM and a 48 MP primary camera.
The Oppo F15 is a powerful RAM smartphone and it now available for purchase. It is a budget device that includes a variety of features.
The handset weighs 172 grams, so it won’t feel like a rock in your hand or pocket. It is a dual-SIM-capable device.
The Oppo F15 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70, a 2.1 GHz octa-core processor. It is a mid-range chipset that supports all of the phone’s internals, including the display and camera.
The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.
The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. A microSD card can be added in the phone’s dedicated microSDXC slot to upgrade the storage capacity.
The primary camera, which has 48 megapixels, is placed on the back of the phone. A 4025 mAh battery powers the smartphone, which has a 44-W fast charging feature. The phone’s battery can last all day on a single charge.
Oppo F15 price in Pakistan
The Oppo F15 price in Pakistan is Rs, 29,999/-
Oppo F15 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|ColorOS 6.1
|Dimensions
|160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Lightening Black, Unicorn White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 430 nits typ. brightness
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4025 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 20W: 50% in 30 min (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0)
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.