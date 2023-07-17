Oppo F17 price in Pakistan July 2023

PTA Taxes on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max in Pakistan
Oppo has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Oppo F17, in the Pakistani market, offering a combination of style, performance, and affordability. With its sleek design and impressive features.
The Oppo F17 boasts a slim and lightweight design, making it comfortable to hold and carry. It features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals for an immersive viewing experience.
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities. The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, allowing users to store their files, photos, and apps conveniently.
The Oppo F17 comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 16-megapixel main camera, which enables users to capture stunning photos with clarity and detail in various scenarios. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera for capturing great self-portraits.
The smartphone is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery, which provides sufficient power to keep users going throughout the day. It also supports 30 watts of fast charging.
Oppo A17 price in Pakistan
Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999.
Oppo A17 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0
