Oppo F17 price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Oppo F17 has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.
  • The device includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Oppo has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Oppo F17, in the Pakistani market, offering a combination of style, performance, and affordability. With its sleek design and impressive features.

The Oppo F17 boasts a slim and lightweight design, making it comfortable to hold and carry. It features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities. The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, allowing users to store their files, photos, and apps conveniently.

The Oppo F17 comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 16-megapixel main camera, which enables users to capture stunning photos with clarity and detail in various scenarios. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera for capturing great self-portraits.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery, which provides sufficient power to keep users going throughout the day. It also supports 30 watts of fast charging.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999.

Oppo A17 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm
Weight163 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

