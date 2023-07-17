Oppo F17 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Oppo F17 has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display.

Oppo has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Oppo F17, in the Pakistani market, offering a combination of style, performance, and affordability. With its sleek design and impressive features.

The Oppo F17 boasts a slim and lightweight design, making it comfortable to hold and carry. It features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities. The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, allowing users to store their files, photos, and apps conveniently.

The Oppo F17 comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 16-megapixel main camera, which enables users to capture stunning photos with clarity and detail in various scenarios. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera for capturing great self-portraits.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery, which provides sufficient power to keep users going throughout the day. It also supports 30 watts of fast charging.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999.

Oppo A17 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 163 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”