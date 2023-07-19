Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan July 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A13 has an Exynos 850 chipset. The smartphone has...
Oppo, a renowned global technology brand, recently announced the price and key specifications of the Oppo F17 Pro in the Pakistani market, creating excitement among tech-savvy consumers.
The Oppo F17 Pro boasts a sleek and elegant design, incorporating a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The device offers a smooth and immersive viewing experience, making it ideal for gaming, multimedia consumption, and productivity tasks.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring efficient multitasking and responsive performance. It comes with 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and files.
The device runs on the Android 10 ColorOS 7.2 operating system, which offers a great user experience. The phone is available in three great colors: Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White.
The Oppo F17 Pro features a quad-camera system on the back, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For capturing stunning selfies, there’s a dual-camera setup on the front, including a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.
The device is equipped with a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery, which is supported by Oppo’s proprietary VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. This ensures rapid charging, allowing users to replenish the battery quickly.
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|164 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GM9446
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3+
|Extra Features
|430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.