Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P95 (12 nm) processor.

The device includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Advertisement

Oppo, a renowned global technology brand, recently announced the price and key specifications of the Oppo F17 Pro in the Pakistani market, creating excitement among tech-savvy consumers.

The Oppo F17 Pro boasts a sleek and elegant design, incorporating a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The device offers a smooth and immersive viewing experience, making it ideal for gaming, multimedia consumption, and productivity tasks.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring efficient multitasking and responsive performance. It comes with 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and files.

The device runs on the Android 10 ColorOS 7.2 operating system, which offers a great user experience. The phone is available in three great colors: Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan July 2023 The Samsung Galaxy A13 has an Exynos 850 chipset. The smartphone has...

The Oppo F17 Pro features a quad-camera system on the back, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For capturing stunning selfies, there’s a dual-camera setup on the front, including a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Advertisement

The device is equipped with a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery, which is supported by Oppo’s proprietary VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. This ensures rapid charging, allowing users to replenish the battery quickly.

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 164 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 (12 nm ) GPU PowerVR GM9446 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ Extra Features 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front Dual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”