Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P95 (12 nm) processor.
  • The device includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Oppo, a renowned global technology brand, recently announced the price and key specifications of the Oppo F17 Pro in the Pakistani market, creating excitement among tech-savvy consumers.

The Oppo F17 Pro boasts a sleek and elegant design, incorporating a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The device offers a smooth and immersive viewing experience, making it ideal for gaming, multimedia consumption, and productivity tasks.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring efficient multitasking and responsive performance. It comes with 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and files.

The device runs on the Android 10 ColorOS 7.2 operating system, which offers a great user experience. The phone is available in three great colors: Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White.

The Oppo F17 Pro features a quad-camera system on the back, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For capturing stunning selfies, there’s a dual-camera setup on the front, including a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The device is equipped with a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery, which is supported by Oppo’s proprietary VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. This ensures rapid charging, allowing users to replenish the battery quickly.

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm
Weight164 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio P95 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GM9446
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3+
Extra Features430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

