Edition: English
Edition: English

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P95 processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Oppo, a leading smartphone brand, has recently unveiled its latest gem, the Oppo F17 Pro, in the vibrant Pakistani market. This sleek and stylish smartphone comes packed with powerful features, promising to redefine your smartphone experience.

The Oppo F17 Pro boasts a captivating design that exudes elegance. Its slim profile and lightweight build make it a joy to hold and carry.

The device features a brilliant 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. ensuring crisp visuals, vibrant colors, and an immersive viewing experience.

The Oppo F17 Pro is powered by the MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth and lag-free performance even during demanding tasks. Coupled with 8 GB of RAM, multitasking becomes a breeze, allowing users to switch between apps effortlessly.

The device features 128 GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store all your photos, videos, apps, and files. The gadget runs on the Android 10 ColorOS 7.2 operating system.

The Oppo F17 Pro has a versatile quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, allowing you to capture stunning images in various scenarios. The front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. This powerful combination ensures fantastic selfies with impressive bokeh effects, perfect for capturing your best moments in high quality.

The phone is available in three great colors: Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White. A 4015 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 30 W of fast charging.

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm
Weight164 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio P95 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GM9446
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3+
Extra Features430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

