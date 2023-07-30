Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan July 2023
Oppo, a leading smartphone brand, has recently unveiled its latest gem, the Oppo F17 Pro, in the vibrant Pakistani market. This sleek and stylish smartphone comes packed with powerful features, promising to redefine your smartphone experience.
The Oppo F17 Pro boasts a captivating design that exudes elegance. Its slim profile and lightweight build make it a joy to hold and carry.
The device features a brilliant 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. ensuring crisp visuals, vibrant colors, and an immersive viewing experience.
The Oppo F17 Pro is powered by the MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth and lag-free performance even during demanding tasks. Coupled with 8 GB of RAM, multitasking becomes a breeze, allowing users to switch between apps effortlessly.
The device features 128 GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store all your photos, videos, apps, and files. The gadget runs on the Android 10 ColorOS 7.2 operating system.
The Oppo F17 Pro has a versatile quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, allowing you to capture stunning images in various scenarios. The front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. This powerful combination ensures fantastic selfies with impressive bokeh effects, perfect for capturing your best moments in high quality.
The phone is available in three great colors: Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White. A 4015 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 30 W of fast charging.
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|164 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GM9446
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3+
|Extra Features
|430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0
