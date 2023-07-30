Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P95 processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Oppo, a leading smartphone brand, has recently unveiled its latest gem, the Oppo F17 Pro, in the vibrant Pakistani market. This sleek and stylish smartphone comes packed with powerful features, promising to redefine your smartphone experience.

The Oppo F17 Pro boasts a captivating design that exudes elegance. Its slim profile and lightweight build make it a joy to hold and carry.

The device features a brilliant 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. ensuring crisp visuals, vibrant colors, and an immersive viewing experience.

The Oppo F17 Pro is powered by the MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth and lag-free performance even during demanding tasks. Coupled with 8 GB of RAM, multitasking becomes a breeze, allowing users to switch between apps effortlessly.

The device features 128 GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store all your photos, videos, apps, and files. The gadget runs on the Android 10 ColorOS 7.2 operating system.

The Oppo F17 Pro has a versatile quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, allowing you to capture stunning images in various scenarios. The front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. This powerful combination ensures fantastic selfies with impressive bokeh effects, perfect for capturing your best moments in high quality.

The phone is available in three great colors: Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White. A 4015 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 30 W of fast charging.

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 164 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 (12 nm ) GPU PowerVR GM9446 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ Extra Features 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front Dual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

