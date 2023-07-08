Oppo F17 Pro Price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs.

Device has 6.43 inch AMOLED Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Oppo F17 Pro has 48MP primary camera.

The Oppo F17 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that was released by Oppo, a Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communication company. It was unveiled in September 2020 and has since gained popularity for its sleek design, impressive camera capabilities, and reliable performance. Let’s take a closer look at the features and specifications of the Oppo F17 Pro.

The Oppo F17 Pro boasts a slim and lightweight design, measuring just 7.48mm in thickness and weighing approximately 164 grams. It features a glass front and back with a plastic frame, giving it a premium look and feel. The smartphone is available in three attractive color options: Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White.

The device sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display offers vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent contrast, providing an immersive viewing experience for multimedia consumption, gaming, and browsing.

Oppo F17 Pro Price in Pakistan

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan is around Rs. 44,999.

Oppo F17 Pro Specifications:

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 164 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GM9446 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ Extra Features 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front Dual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh

