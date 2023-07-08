Advertisement
Oppo F17 Pro Price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo F17 Pro Price in Pakistan July 2023
  • Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs.
  • Device has 6.43 inch AMOLED Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
  • Oppo F17 Pro has 48MP primary camera.
The Oppo F17 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that was released by Oppo, a Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communication company. It was unveiled in September 2020 and has since gained popularity for its sleek design, impressive camera capabilities, and reliable performance. Let’s take a closer look at the features and specifications of the Oppo F17 Pro.

The Oppo F17 Pro boasts a slim and lightweight design, measuring just 7.48mm in thickness and weighing approximately 164 grams. It features a glass front and back with a plastic frame, giving it a premium look and feel. The smartphone is available in three attractive color options: Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White.

The device sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display offers vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent contrast, providing an immersive viewing experience for multimedia consumption, gaming, and browsing.

Oppo F17 Pro Price in Pakistan

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan is around Rs. 44,999.

Oppo F17 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm
Weight164 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio P95 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GM9446
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3+
Extra Features430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
