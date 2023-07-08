Oppo F17 Pro Price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo F21 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs
The Oppo F17 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that was released by Oppo, a Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communication company. It was unveiled in September 2020 and has since gained popularity for its sleek design, impressive camera capabilities, and reliable performance. Let’s take a closer look at the features and specifications of the Oppo F17 Pro.
The Oppo F17 Pro boasts a slim and lightweight design, measuring just 7.48mm in thickness and weighing approximately 164 grams. It features a glass front and back with a plastic frame, giving it a premium look and feel. The smartphone is available in three attractive color options: Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White.
The device sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display offers vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent contrast, providing an immersive viewing experience for multimedia consumption, gaming, and browsing.
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan is around Rs. 44,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|164 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GM9446
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3+
|Extra Features
|430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
