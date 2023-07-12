Oppo F19 price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo F21 Pro Price in Pakistan & specification
The Oppo F19 is one of the most popular and well known smartphone from Oppo F series and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.
The Oppo F19is equipped by the Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It gives a great multimedia experience. The device runs on the latest Android 11 operating system with ColorOS 11.1 user interface.
The device features 6 GB of fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a great amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Oppo F19 has a tripple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels where as the front facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both camera performs great and capture high resolution of pictures and videos.
The smartphone comes with two awesome colors, Prism Black, Midnight Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan
The Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.
Oppo F19 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Color OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism Black, Midnight Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."
