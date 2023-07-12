Advertisement
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan July 2023
  • The Oppo F19 has a  Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.
  • The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo F19 is one of the most popular and well known smartphone from Oppo F series and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Oppo F19is equipped by the Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display with a FHD+  resolution of 1080 x  2400 pixels. It gives a great multimedia experience. The device runs on the latest Android 11 operating system with ColorOS 11.1 user interface.

The device features 6 GB of fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is  a great amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Oppo F19 has a tripple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels where as the front facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both camera performs great and capture high resolution of pictures and videos.

The smartphone comes with two awesome colors, Prism Black, Midnight Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.

Oppo F19 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColor OS 11.1
Dimensions160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism Black, Midnight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

