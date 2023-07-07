Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement

The Oppo F19 is one of the most well-known smartphones, and it is now available for purchase on the market. The device is equipped with the Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The Oppo F19 has a 6.42-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs the ColorOS 11.1 operating system, which is based on Android 11.

The phone includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Oppo F19 features a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 MP, while the selfie camera is 16 MP. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night-mode feature included.

The phone comes in two great colours: Prism Black and Midnight Blue. It has a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 33 W of fast charging.

Advertisement

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999/-

Oppo F19 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColor OS 11.1
Dimensions160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism Black, Midnight Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

Also Read

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & features

Oppo is developing A16e. The Chinese smartphone maker is releasing a new...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story