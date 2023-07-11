Oppo F19 Pro Price In Pakistan and Specifications

- The Oppo F19 Pro has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.
- The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core processor.
- The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo F19 Pro is one of the most popular smartphones on the market, and the device is now available for purchase at an attractive price range. The device is driven by a MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The Oppo F19 Pro has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which offers a great multimedia experience. The device runs on the Android 11 operating system with the ColorOS 11.1 user interface.
The smartphone features 8 GB of fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Oppo F19 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night-mode feature included.
The Phone is available in two awesome colors: Fluid Black and Space Silver. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner adds an extra layer of security to the device.
The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery that powers the smartphone with 30 W of fast charging support.
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.
Oppo F19 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GM9446
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 30W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.