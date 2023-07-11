Oppo F19 Pro Price In Pakistan and Specifications

  • The Oppo F19 Pro has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo F19 Pro is one of the most popular smartphones on the market, and the device is now available for purchase at an attractive price range. The device is driven by a MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The Oppo F19 Pro has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which offers a great multimedia experience. The device runs on the Android 11 operating system with the ColorOS 11.1 user interface.

The smartphone features 8 GB of fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Oppo F19 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night-mode feature included.

The Phone is available in two awesome colors: Fluid Black and Space Silver. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner adds an extra layer of security to the device.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery that powers the smartphone with 30 W of fast charging support.

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Oppo F19 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFluid Black, Fantastic Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GM9446
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
– Fast battery charging 30W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

