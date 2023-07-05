Oppo F21 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs

Oppo F21 Pro Price In Pakistan – The mobile phone comes in two attractive colors, Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum, which enhance its sleek appearance. It features a 6.43-inch screen with a 16.33 cm punch-hole AMOLED display. The phone’s performance is enhanced by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G SoC, resulting in fast app start-up and overall smooth operation.

With a powerful camera system, the phone offers a 64MP high-resolution main camera, a Bokeh depth camera, and a 4cm macro camera. For high-quality selfies and videos, it includes a 16MP front camera.

The rear camera supports various shooting modes, such as Photo, Video, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Google Lens, Extra HD, Macro, Sticker, and Dual-view video. Similarly, the front camera supports Photo, Video, Night, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, and Sticker shooting modes.

The phone’s 33W SUPERVOOC charging enables a 31 percent charge in just 15 minutes and a full 100 percent charge in 63 minutes. It is equipped with a 4500mAh Large Battery that can last up to 262 hours in off-screen mode

Oppo F21 Pro Price In Pakistan