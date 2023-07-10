Advertisement
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & Special features

Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & Special features

  • Oppo Find X6 Pro boasts a 6.73-inch OLED display with a high resolution.
  • Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.
  • The smartphone comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for ample space.
Oppo Find X6 Pro is a powerful and feature-packed smartphone that’s perfect for anyone who wants a premium device.

It features a 6.73-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 Pixels, providing a clear and sharp viewing experience.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which delivers fast and smooth performance.

The phone comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, allowing you to store all your important files and data.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro features a triple-camera setup on the rear.

On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera that captures clear and detailed images.

The device is also equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging and wireless charging.

Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 254,999/-

Oppo Find X6 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
GPUAdreno 730
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.73 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~524 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 108 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10‑bit video)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
