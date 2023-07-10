Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & Special features

Oppo Find X6 Pro boasts a 6.73-inch OLED display with a high resolution.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.

The smartphone comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for ample space.

Oppo Find X6 Pro is a powerful and feature-packed smartphone that’s perfect for anyone who wants a premium device.

It features a 6.73-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 Pixels, providing a clear and sharp viewing experience.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which delivers fast and smooth performance.

The phone comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, allowing you to store all your important files and data.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro features a triple-camera setup on the rear.

On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera that captures clear and detailed images.

The device is also equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging and wireless charging.

Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 254,999/-

Oppo Find X6 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 GPU Adreno 730 DISPLAY Technology LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.73 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 Pixels (~524 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus MEMORY Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP, LED Flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10‑bit video) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5 .3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

