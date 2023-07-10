Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & Special features

Oppo Reno 6 Pro price in Pakistan & Special features
Oppo Find X6 Pro is a powerful and feature-packed smartphone that’s perfect for anyone who wants a premium device.
It features a 6.73-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 Pixels, providing a clear and sharp viewing experience.
The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which delivers fast and smooth performance.
The phone comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, allowing you to store all your important files and data.
The Oppo Find X6 Pro features a triple-camera setup on the rear.
On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera that captures clear and detailed images.
The device is also equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging and wireless charging.
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 254,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.73 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 Pixels (~524 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10‑bit video)
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
